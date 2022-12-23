Search

Waqar Zaka denies cryptocurrency scam allegations after non-bailable arrest warrant issued

The TV and social media personality campaigns for the acceptance of virtual currencies as legal tender in Pakistan

09:00 PM | 23 Dec, 2022
Source: Twitter

KARACHI – Waqar Zaka, a television host and social media activist, on Friday rejected allegations of his involvement in a cryptocurrency scam after a court in the Karachi issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for him in the Rs173 million cryptocurrency scandal case.

Earlier in the day, a judicial magistrate issued the warrant while hearing the case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a report of the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU). The warrants were issued after Zaka, who campaigns for the acceptance of virtual currencies as legal tender in Pakistan, failed to appear in court.

The FIA said that during the last three years the aggregated credits of Rs86.1 million and debt of Rs87.1 million were observed in his bank account, adding that several transactions were made from the abroad countries.

Zaka told media that his whole wealth was declared with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), adding that the FIA Cyber Crime was trying to prove that money brought to Pakistan through the legal channel was wrong.

When a person commits money laundering, dose he use banking channels to bring his money to Pakistan, he questioned. He said the amount transferred to his account through foreign remittance via banking channel.

Zaka, who is currently in the US, also announced to file a defamation case against all digital platforms, especially Dawn, for posting fake news against him.

“Filing defamation against all digital platforms posting fake news against me specially @dawn_com , this time I will make sure that any social media news platform posting incorrect news should be punished,” he wrote on Twitter.  

