Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez receive hero welcome in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES – Lionel Messi, the captain of the FIFA World Cup-winning team Argentina, and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez were given a hero welcome upon return to their respective hometowns.
On Dec 18, Argentina won the coveted trophy for the second time after a break of 36 years. Lionel Messi has joined the likes of late legend Maradona, who was the hero in 1986 world cup win.
The final game of the world went to a penalty shootout after Argentina and France finished 3-3 in extra-time. Messi’s team won the penalty shootouts 4-2 against France.
Videos shared on social media show thousands of fans gathered outside Messi’s home in Rosario, 300 kilometers northwest of Buenos Aires. Amid tight security, fans lined up to his doorway to welcome him.
A huge number of fans also gathered in Mar de Plata, the resort town south of Buenos Aires, to accord a hero welcome to Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.
This is how Messi was received minutes ago at his home in Rosario.— All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 20, 2022
🗣️ “Thank you Lio, Thank you Lio.”
pic.twitter.com/wWROPZkm9l
Martinez shared the moments on his Instagram as he displayed his trophy to the public. “Thanks to all the people of my beautiful city @mardelplataarg for the amazing welcome they gave me,” he captioned the post.
The goalkeeper is the the first Marplatense to win a World Cup. The victory sparked celebrations across the Argentina as thousands to people thronged to streets to pay tribute their hero Messi and other team players.
View this post on Instagram
A drone video shows a huge number fans gathered in the capital of Argentina to celebrate the historic win.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 23, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.7
|Euro
|EUR
|258
|261
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.5
|299.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|601.41
|605.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.32
|31.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.24
|2.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.02
|744.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|597.35
|591.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.17
|245.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs176,900 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 151,670. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 162,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.