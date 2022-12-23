Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez receive hero welcome in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES – Lionel Messi, the captain of the FIFA World Cup-winning team Argentina, and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez were given a hero welcome upon return to their respective hometowns.

On Dec 18, Argentina won the coveted trophy for the second time after a break of 36 years. Lionel Messi has joined the likes of late legend Maradona, who was the hero in 1986 world cup win.

The final game of the world went to a penalty shootout after Argentina and France finished 3-3 in extra-time. Messi’s team won the penalty shootouts 4-2 against France.

Videos shared on social media show thousands of fans gathered outside Messi’s home in Rosario, 300 kilometers northwest of Buenos Aires. Amid tight security, fans lined up to his doorway to welcome him.

A huge number of fans also gathered in Mar de Plata, the resort town south of Buenos Aires, to accord a hero welcome to Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez shared the moments on his Instagram as he displayed his trophy to the public. “Thanks to all the people of my beautiful city @mardelplataarg for the amazing welcome they gave me,” he captioned the post.

The goalkeeper is the the first Marplatense to win a World Cup. The victory sparked celebrations across the Argentina as thousands to people thronged to streets to pay tribute their hero Messi and other team players.

A drone video shows a huge number fans gathered in the capital of Argentina to celebrate the historic win.