Aima Baig stuns fans in latest avatar (SEE PHOTOS)

Web Desk 10:08 PM | 23 Dec, 2022
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)

KARACHI – Pakistani singer Aima Baig rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style and uber-stylish looks.

This time around, she posted gorgeous portraits of herself where she wore a black combat suite and paired it with black shoes. Posing for the camera, the stunner looks beautiful in her avatar. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

“Lets Kombat,” the Kaif o Suroor singer captioned the post.

Baig is a Pakistani singer who started her career in 2014 when she uploaded her songs onto SoundCloud, through which she was approached by different people. She is known for her appearances on a program, "Mazaaq Raat" from 2015 to 2017.

On the work front, Baig's recent songs include Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, and Pretty Face. Baig's upcoming song Rahain has been creating quite some buzz on the internet.

