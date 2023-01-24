3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament: Remington Pharma, Diamond Paints win openers

LAHORE – Remington Pharma and Diamond Paints win the opening day matches of the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday.
The first match of the day proved a one-sided affair, where Remington Pharma outclassed BN Polo by 10-2½. Hamza Mawaz Khan played the hero’s role in his team’s triumph with a phenomenal contribution of eight excellent goals while Basel Faisal Khokhar and Ahmad Bilal Riaz struck one goal each. From BN Polo, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Baber Naseem and Haider Naseem converted one goal each.
Remington Pharma were off to a flying start as they banged in a brace to gain 2-0 lead but BN Polo struck one to reduce it to 2-1 but in the dying moments of the first chukker, Remington Pharma converted one more to stretch their lead to 3-1. The second and third chukker was fully dominated by Remington Pharma as they slammed in two and three goals respectively in both the chukkers. The last chukker saw both the sides scoring one goal each with Remington Pharma emerging as winners by 10-2½. John Fisher and Ahmad Khan officiated the match as field umpires.
The second encounter proved a thrilling one as Diamond Paints defeated Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints by a narrow margin of 4-3. Nico Roberts was the hero of the day from the winning team as he thrashed in three tremendous goals while the remaining one came from Bilal Hayat Noon. From Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints, Hissam Ali Hyder smashed in all the three goals.
Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints started the match well by firing in a field goal and converted one more in the beginning of the third chukker as no goal was scored in the second chukker. Diamond Paints then made their presence felt and dominated the third chukker with three back-to-back goals to gain a slight 3-2 lead. The decisive fourth chukker saw both the teams scoring one goal apiece, thus Diamond Paints emerging as winners with a close margin of 4-3. John Fisher and Raja Jalal Arslan supervised the match as field umpires.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 24, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.75
|240.25
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs161,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs148,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 171,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
