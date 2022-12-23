'Kuch Ankahi' – Teaser of much-awaited drama Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan out now

The first teaser of the highly-awaited drama serial, ‘Kuch Ankahi’ starring popular actors Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan is finally out now. Needless to say, the teaser promises a promising family drama.

The star-studded mega-project features an ensemble cast to support the lead duo, Aly and Khan, including Qudsia Ali, Adnan Samad Khan, Mira Sethi, Vaneeza Ahmed, Babar Ali and TV veterans Mohammed Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal.

'Come, fall in love with this picture perfect family, posing for a cute little teaser of the highly anticipated mega drama serial, 'Kuch Ankahi', coming soon, only on #ARYDigital ❤️', read the caption.

Written by Ahmed, the drama is being directed by Nadeem Baig and is produced by Six Sigma Productions.

Without a doubt, Sajal is one of the most loved actresses and certainly a ‘sweetheart of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. On the work front, Aly was last seen in Aangan, Yeh Dil Mera, and Ishq E Laa.