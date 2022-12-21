Sajal Aly shares her stance on pressure faced by South Asian women

Everything Lollywood diva Sajal Aly touches becomes gold as she has the Midas touch to elevate every character she plays to baffling perfection.

Her fans are left astounded by her spectacular performances, The truth is that you build your own fandom and this does not come as fluidly, and in Sajal’s case, she has earned it all.

The gorgeous actress lately made Pakistan proud when she presented the country a TIFF with her movie, What’s Love Got To Do With It?.

While talking to the international press, the 28-year-old got candid on how South Asia women are pressured by their families to marry. Sajal shared her thoughts very openly and had advice for all the women feeling pressure to get married.

The Alif actor explains that women do get pressed to get married and marriage is very important but women should not make life all about marriage only and should think about their own likes, dislikes and life as well. She also said that marriage should not be made a pressure and if it is not working out for you, part ways.

Previously, Sajal got married to actor Ahad Raza Mir in 2020 in an intimate destination wedding in the United Arab Emirates, but the couple parted ways in 2022.

Without a doubt, Sajal is one of the most loved actresses and certainly a ‘sweetheart of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. On the work front, Aly was last seen in Aangan, Yeh Dil Mera, and Ishq E Laa.