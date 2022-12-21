Paris Hilton in Manish Malhotra's saree breaks the internet

For ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra, drapping Hollywood biggies including Michael Jackson, Lady Andrew Webber, Naomi Campbell, Jean Claude Van Damme, and Sharon Stone in his iconic couture is a piece of cake given his sartorial expertise. The world-famous bridal fashion house owner recently had the privilege to watch an American socialite gracing the cover of a magazine in his stunning saree.

Malhotra's muse for a 'desi barbie' couldn't have been better portrayed by Hollywood icon, social media influencer, and socialite Paris Hilton.

Dazzling in a breathtaking baby pink saree on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar India, the Hollywood siren had everyone hold their breath.

Malhotra took to Instagram to share the good news of his achievement. “That’s hot,” Malhotra captioned the post — a catchphrase of Hilton.

“Our ‘My MM’ saree on the incredibly striking Paris Hilton, illuminated in our signature embellishment, sequins, and hued in her beloved colour, pink," read the caption.

The 41-year-old diva kept her blonde hair open, a subtle makeup and a nude lip to accentuate her naturally sharp features. To complete the miminal makeup look, Hilton doned a black statement choker.

With a nine-yard cloth over her shoulders, Hilton sizzled with a slit for the audience.

This isn't Hiton's first time visiting the culturally rich country as she visited earlier in October to launch her perfume, Ruby Rush.