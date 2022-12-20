Sajal Aly shares Lionel Messi’s quote after historic FIFA World Cup win

KARACHI – Fans across the world are showering praising on Argentina’s star player Lionel Messi for an epic victory over defending champions France in the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday.
Pakistani actress Sajal Aly and several other celebrities were present at Lusail Stadium to witness the historic event in the Gulf country. They also shared photos and videos while cheering the victory of the blue shirts.
Now, Aly has posted some more clicks from the stadium on Instagram where she also shared a famouse quote of Messi as a caption.
“You can overcome anything, if and only if you love something enough. -Lionel Messi,” read the caption as the Lollywood diva paid tribute the legend player.
View this post on Instagram
The 35-year-old crowned his glittering career with the one trophy that was missing as he gave a performance that will go down in the FIFA history.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 20 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.6
|234.15
|Euro
|EUR
|256
|258.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294
|297
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.3
|67.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.1
|154.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|597.63
|602.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.68
|166.03
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.23
|32.48
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|731.99
|736.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.2
|588.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.9
|243.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.4
|6.5
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in domestic market touched all-time high level of Rs178,800 after registering an increase of Rs3,900 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of the yellow metal rose to Rs153,292 after an increase of Rs3,344. The commodity also registered gained in the international market where it jumped by $12 to $1,808 per ounce.
Gold prices have soared by Rs52,800 per tola and Rs45,096 per 10 grams since Jan 1 when rates stood at Rs126,200 and Rs108,196, respectively.
A member of the Sarafa association told media that gold hoarding caused whooping surge in prices. He asked the finance minister to take measures to curb the illegal practice.
Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver also witnessed an increase of Rs20 to reach Rs2,050 per tola in the domestic markets.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Nov-2022/imran-khan-slams-govt-for-ignoring-the-economy
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.