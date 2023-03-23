Celebs congratulate Babar Azam, Bismah Maroof on receiving prestigious civil awards

Heartiest congratulations to Bismah Maroof and Babar Azam on their remarkable achievements! Their unwavering dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent have made Pakistan proud.

Babar Azam, the Pakistani cricket team captain, has been awarded the country's highest civilian honour for his significant contributions to the sport. At just 28 years old, the accomplished right-handed batsman has become the youngest cricketer to receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the game.

In a separate event held at the Aiwan-i-Sadar in Islamabad, Pakistani women's cricket team player Bismah Maroof was honoured with the prestigious Tamagha-i-Imtiaz award by President Arif Avi. The ceremony recognized Maroof's significant contributions to the country's cricket scene and her accomplishments as a talented player. She took to her Twitter handle to express her gratitude and wrote "Humbled and honoured to receive the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. I dedicate this award to my parents especially for my baba, who stood by me through thick and thin. His cheers for me got through my hardest days #PakistanZindabad #TamghaeImtiaz"

Lollywood actress, Saba Qamar took to her Twitter handle to congratulate both players and expressed her pride.

Shahid Afridi took to his Twitter and wrote "A very warm congratulations to @JK555squash

for receiving the Nishan e Imtiaz & @babarazam258

the Sitara e Imtiaz. These are well-deserved accolades of prestige that have been gained from hard work, resilience, & excellence in your respective fields. Soar high, heroes of "

The star player received congratulatory messages from his teammates including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Haris, and many others.

Shoaib Malik also congratulated the two players on their remarkable achievements.

Shaan Shahid tweeted "that's u make us proud."

Maroof's recognition and Azam's accomplishment of becoming the youngest cricketer to receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award serve as a testament to their extraordinary contributions to the world of sports.