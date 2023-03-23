Celebs congratulate Babar Azam, Bismah Maroof on receiving prestigious civil awards

Heartiest congratulations to Bismah Maroof and Babar Azam on their remarkable achievements! Their unwavering dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent have made Pakistan proud.
Babar Azam, the Pakistani cricket team captain, has been awarded the country's highest civilian honour for his significant contributions to the sport. At just 28 years old, the accomplished right-handed batsman has become the youngest cricketer to receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the game.
In a separate event held at the Aiwan-i-Sadar in Islamabad, Pakistani women's cricket team player Bismah Maroof was honoured with the prestigious Tamagha-i-Imtiaz award by President Arif Avi. The ceremony recognized Maroof's significant contributions to the country's cricket scene and her accomplishments as a talented player. She took to her Twitter handle to express her gratitude and wrote "Humbled and honoured to receive the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. I dedicate this award to my parents especially for my baba, who stood by me through thick and thin. His cheers for me got through my hardest days #PakistanZindabad #TamghaeImtiaz"
Lollywood actress, Saba Qamar took to her Twitter handle to congratulate both players and expressed her pride.
Shahid Afridi took to his Twitter and wrote "A very warm congratulations to @JK555squash
for receiving the Nishan e Imtiaz & @babarazam258
the Sitara e Imtiaz. These are well-deserved accolades of prestige that have been gained from hard work, resilience, & excellence in your respective fields. Soar high, heroes of "
The star player received congratulatory messages from his teammates including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Haris, and many others.
ساری عزّتیں،
اورساری کامیابیاں،
صرف اللّہ ﷻ کی طرف سے ہیں
Alhamdullilah. Super proud of you meri jan @babarazam258 ❤️
Shoaib Malik also congratulated the two players on their remarkable achievements.
Shaan Shahid tweeted "that's u make us proud."
Maroof's recognition and Azam's accomplishment of becoming the youngest cricketer to receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award serve as a testament to their extraordinary contributions to the world of sports.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.55
|757.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.22
|928.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,800
|PKR 2,350
