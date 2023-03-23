Search

LifestyleSports

Celebs congratulate Babar Azam, Bismah Maroof on receiving prestigious civil awards

Maheen Khawaja 06:40 PM | 23 Mar, 2023
Celebs congratulate Babar Azam, Bismah Maroof on receiving prestigious civil awards
Source: Instagram

Heartiest congratulations to Bismah Maroof and Babar Azam on their remarkable achievements! Their unwavering dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent have made Pakistan proud.

Babar Azam, the Pakistani cricket team captain, has been awarded the country's highest civilian honour for his significant contributions to the sport. At just 28 years old, the accomplished right-handed batsman has become the youngest cricketer to receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the game.

In a separate event held at the Aiwan-i-Sadar in Islamabad, Pakistani women's cricket team player Bismah Maroof was honoured with the prestigious Tamagha-i-Imtiaz award by President Arif Avi. The ceremony recognized Maroof's significant contributions to the country's cricket scene and her accomplishments as a talented player. She took to her Twitter handle to express her gratitude and wrote "Humbled and honoured to receive the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. I dedicate this award to my parents especially for my baba, who stood by me through thick and thin. His cheers for me got through my hardest days     #PakistanZindabad #TamghaeImtiaz"

Lollywood actress, Saba Qamar took to her Twitter handle to congratulate both players and expressed her pride.

Shahid Afridi took to his Twitter and wrote "A very warm congratulations to @JK555squash

 for receiving the Nishan e Imtiaz & @babarazam258

 the Sitara e Imtiaz. These are well-deserved accolades of prestige that have been gained from hard work, resilience, & excellence in your respective fields. Soar high, heroes of  "

The star player received congratulatory messages from his teammates including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Haris, and many others.

Shoaib Malik also congratulated the two players on their remarkable achievements.

Shaan Shahid tweeted "that's u make us proud."

Maroof's recognition and Azam's accomplishment of becoming the youngest cricketer to receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award serve as a testament to their extraordinary contributions to the world of sports. 

Babar Azam becomes youngest Pakistani cricketer to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Babar Azam wins hearts with beautiful gesture for his parents after receiving Sitara-e-Imtiaz

05:33 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Babar Azam becomes the youngest Pakistani cricketer to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz

01:15 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Babar Azam retains top spot in the ICC’s ODI batting rankings

06:20 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Babar Azam to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz on March 23

12:03 PM | 21 Mar, 2023

Pakistani celebs express disapproval over police operation at Zaman Park

05:25 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023: BN, MP/Newage in main final 

09:33 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan decides to form special task force to tackle anti-army ...

08:32 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 23rd March 2023

09:05 AM | 23 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 23, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.55 757.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.22 928.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 203,800 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: