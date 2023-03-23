Shaheen Afridi spends 'amazing day' with FC troops in Khyber

PESHAWAR – Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi spent a day with troops of Frontier Corps in Landi Kotal, an area in the tribal district of Khyber.

Afridi, who captained the PSL8’s winning team Lahore Qalandars, along with his brother and some other family members visited historical Khyber Mess in Landi Kotal.

The left-arm bowler updated the fans about his visit on Twitter where he shared a slew of photos where he can be seen posing with FC troops.

“It was a treat to visit historical Khyber Mess in Landi Kotal today and I had an amazing day with the gallant troops of Frontier Corps North,” he captioned the post.

It was a treat to visit historical Khyber Mess in Landi Kotal today and I had an amazing day with the gallant troops of Frontier Corps North.



We the nation, stand with our Armed forces. Pakistan Zindabad. pic.twitter.com/YRQxkmP4DL — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 22, 2023

Afridi also showed support for the Armed Forces and wrote: “We the nation, stand with our Armed forces. Pakistan Zindabad”.