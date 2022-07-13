Pakistan loses third spot to India in latest ODI rankings
DUBAI - India have jumped above Pakistan in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings after they bagged a victory in the first game of their three-match series against England at The Oval on Tuesday.
India pushed Pakistan down to fourth place to secure third position after their empathic 10-wicket win over England that increased their rating points to 108, leaving Pakistan behind at 106.
New Zealand is at the top of the table with with 126 rating points while England are second with 122, ICC said in its blog.
Last month, Pakistan overtook India to the No.3 spot in the rankings after a magnificent win over West Indies, which was coincided with Sri Lanka’s victory against Australia.
India could drop back behind Pakistan and down to fourth if they are defeated by England in the remaining two matches.
Pakistan is scheduled to take on Netherlands in Rotterdam next month.
