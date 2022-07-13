Soldier martyred, six terrorists killed in North Waziristan gun battle: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – A soldier was martyred and six terrorists killed during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan's Datta Khel area, the military's media affairs wing said Wednesday.
A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the troops observed and engaged terrorists' movement in general area of Datta Khel.
Armed forces executed a successful operation and killed six terrorists who were actively involved in terror activities against security forces. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, ISPR said.
During the exchange of fire, 34-year-old Lance Naik Islamud Din, a resident of the Khyber district, embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly with the militants.
The ISPR further said that the sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found.
