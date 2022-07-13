Pakistan, US agree to boost bilateral ties in diverse fields  
Web Desk
01:53 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Pakistan, US agree to boost bilateral ties in diverse fields  
Source: Radio Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the United States have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in diverse fields.

It was agreed at a meeting between Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan and Chairman of the US Senate Armed Services Committee Senator Jack Reed in Washington D.C.

Masood Khan said that both the countries enjoyed close defense cooperation in the past and would like to build on their existing security bonds.

The Pakistani envoy emphasized that many of the defense platforms used by Pakistan were American which required sustained support.

Talking about the future plans, he said that the two countries would continue to partner with each other in political and economic spheres.

Masood Khan briefed the US Senator about the situation of regional security and Afghanistan, including the latest efforts to create conditions for stability and prosperity in the neighbourhood.

He apprised the Senator that engagement with the US opened new channels and both sides are working to reinforce long-standing broad-based ties spanning more than seven decades.

The US Senator expressed the confidence that the long-standing ties between Pakistan and the US would continue to grow as the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

US agrees with statement of Pakistan Army's spox ... 09:45 AM | 15 Apr, 2022

NEW YORK – The US government Friday once again rejected prime minister Imran’s allegation of foreign ...

More From This Category
Four terrorists killed in exchange of fire with ...
01:34 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
‘Sea Guardians-2’: Pakistan, China navies ...
12:10 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Saudi Crown Prince MBS accepts PM Shehbaz’s ...
10:56 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
IHC declares navy golf course illegal, rejects ...
10:29 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
COAS Bajwa directs all-out efforts to provide ...
09:21 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
Pakistan decides to cut petrol, diesel prices for ...
08:56 AM | 13 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat reveals qualities her life partner must have
04:21 PM | 13 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr