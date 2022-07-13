Pakistani actor Tanveer Jamal passes away in Japan

Pakistani actor and producer Tanveer Jamal died on Wednesday in Japan, weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

The Teri Raza actor moved to Japan for his treatment in May this year, and he had asked his fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

He was first diagnosed with the disease in 2016 but he had recovered from it and he made a comeback to TV dramas a few months ago.

It is recalled that Jamal suddenly fell ill during the shooting of his play Mere Apne and he was later replaced by Firdous Jamal.

He has performed key roles in various prominent dramas, including Godfather and Tasweer, in his 35-year-long career.