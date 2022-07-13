Thinnest wrist watch amazes the world
Thinner than the black rubber strap it comes with, weighing only 2.82 grams
Share
The Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari is a limited-edition mechanical wristwatch with only 150 units ever to be made.
With a price tag of a whopping $1.88 million, the new Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari broke records for the thinnest mechanical wristwatch, at just 1.75 millimeters thick.
Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept, in 2018, set the world record with its wristwatch having a thickness of just 2 millimeters. Bulgari also rolled out the Octo Finissimo Ultra with a thickness of 1.8 millimeters.
The celebrations were cut short when a Swiss watchmaker, Richard Mille, decided with Ferrari, to create a thinner wristwatch, the RM UP-01 Ferrari, of only 1.75 millimeters; crafted from grade 5 titanium and features an ultra-thin mechanism.
View this post on Instagram
The wristwatch itself is thinner than the black rubber strap it comes with, weighing only 2.82 grams.
The Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari is designed in collaboration with Audemars Piguet and Renaud & Papi. The new design is displayed by a small register in the center of the top half of the watch, with the circle next to it offering a view of the balance. The two smaller circles on the left side of the watch are used for accessing the movement.
View this post on Instagram
It is waterproof to a depth of 10 meters and can reportedly withstand accelerations of more than 5,000 G’s. It offers users a 45-hour power reserve matched to a higher frequency of 4Hz.
Richard Mille claims that “over 6,000 man-hours went into developing the new world’s thinnest mechanical wristwatch.”
The watch is a slender timepiece that can withstand disassembly, shocks, and vibrations.
Acer unveils thinnest-ever laptop 07:12 PM | 12 Jan, 2018
LAS VEGAS - Taiwanese tech company Acer put the world's thinnest laptop at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 on ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Thinnest wrist watch amazes the world02:31 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022