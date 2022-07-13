Thinnest wrist watch amazes the world

The Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari is a limited-edition mechanical wristwatch with only 150 units ever to be made.

With a price tag of a whopping $1.88 million, the new Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari broke records for the thinnest mechanical wristwatch, at just 1.75 millimeters thick.

Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept, in 2018, set the world record with its wristwatch having a thickness of just 2 millimeters. Bulgari also rolled out the Octo Finissimo Ultra with a thickness of 1.8 millimeters.

The celebrations were cut short when a Swiss watchmaker, Richard Mille, decided with Ferrari, to create a thinner wristwatch, the RM UP-01 Ferrari, of only 1.75 millimeters; crafted from grade 5 titanium and features an ultra-thin mechanism.

The wristwatch itself is thinner than the black rubber strap it comes with, weighing only 2.82 grams.

The Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari is designed in collaboration with Audemars Piguet and Renaud & Papi. The new design is displayed by a small register in the center of the top half of the watch, with the circle next to it offering a view of the balance. The two smaller circles on the left side of the watch are used for accessing the movement.

It is waterproof to a depth of 10 meters and can reportedly withstand accelerations of more than 5,000 G’s. It offers users a 45-hour power reserve matched to a higher frequency of 4Hz.

Richard Mille claims that “over 6,000 man-hours went into developing the new world’s thinnest mechanical wristwatch.”

The watch is a slender timepiece that can withstand disassembly, shocks, and vibrations.