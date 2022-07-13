Meera won't deny if Salman Khan offers to marry!

Pakistani actress Meera says if she is offered to marry Bollywood's megastar Salman Khan, it would be hard to deny!

In her latest interview, the Baaji actress also expressed that if she had been given a chance to marry Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) earlier in her life, she would have tied the knot in the blink of an eye.

Meera answered most of the interesting questions asked by the interviewer. When asked about her age, she said that "it's not too much like people claim about."

Meera also stated that she spends the special occasion of Eid with her family.

Meera's claims were also trolled like the rest of her statements and gained attention for all the wrong reasons.

The actress came under fire for fabricating her statements when a man named Attiq-ur-Rehman claimed her to be his wife, it was finally proven in 2018 in a family court. Meera has been awarded the 2012 Pride of Performance Award from the Government of Pakistan. Her role in the Pakistani industry has been widely recognised.