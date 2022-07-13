Mehwish Hayat, Iman Vellani share special video messages ahead of 'Ms Marvel' finale
Web Desk
03:37 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Mehwish Hayat, Iman Vellani share special video messages ahead of 'Ms Marvel' finale
The blockbuster MCU miniseries, Ms Marvel, about a Pakistani-American teenager, will soon be closed in an exciting finale.

The 6-episode first season is coming to an end, but Iman Vellani's excitement is soaring high. Mehwish Hayat, who also stars in the show as Aisha, shared a video message instilling excitement and wonder among her fans.   

Vellani plays the role of Kamala Khan in the series and was widely acclaimed for her performance. The show also introduces Hayat and Fawad Khan in the roles of Aisha and Hasan, respectively. The show managed to break records among its South Asian fans and received praise for its cinematography and representation of brown culture. 

“It’s finally the time for season finale and I don’t know how to feel. Weird, yeah, I feel weird. To think that last two years of my life came down to this moment on a random Wednesday in July is like truly very very special,” Vellani said on Twitter.

Hayat also had a message for her fans, saying that “I cannot begin to thank everybody for the way you have taken Aisha to heart. I absolutely loved playing her and so touched that her story resonated with so many people out there.”

MCU also featured videos from the rest of the cast, including Rish Shah, Matt Linz, and Yasmeen Fletcher. The cast bids farewell to the show and hopes that the fun do not miss out on the thrilling finale. The Ms Marvel finale is set to release on Wednesday, July 13 on Disney+.

