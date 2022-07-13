Mehwish Hayat reveals qualities her life partner must have

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat is the leading female superstar with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects.

Despite keeping her personal life under rugs, the Dillagi actor opened up about her private life, in particular, the ‘must-haves’ attributes an ideal man should have according to her.

In her guest appearance on Mazaaq Raat for LNJ’s promotions, Mehwish got candid about what the future has in store for her.

Hayat stated that she is an independent woman and has definitely worked hard to establish her career. So, her ideal man would be someone who would understand the importance of her work and would not ask her to compromise. "He should help me grow more and not restrict my development".

Directed by Nadeem Baig, the film London Nahi Jaunga features Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.

Written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film has been released on Eidul Adha and has done a spectacular business on box office.