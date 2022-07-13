Sindh braces for another round of monsoon rains after facing destructive spell during Eid
KARACHI – Pakistan’s southeastern region is bracing itself for another rain spell from Thursday (tomorrow) that will likely cause urban flooding in different cities.
Met Office predicted urban flooding in major cities of Sindh and Balochistan as the new weather spell will continue till Sunday.
Widespread rain may batter Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Naushero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Kashmore districts om the coming days.
Met Office also cautioned about sea conditions, terming it rough to very rough from July 15-17, and asked all relevant authorities to remain alert.
On Eidul-Adha, several areas in the country’s financial capital Karachi were cut off from each other after being inundated with rainwater.
The first spell of the monsoon has smashed the average three-month monsoon rain record, which is 141.4mm rainfall. The new weather system also caused above-average rainfall in Balochistan.
