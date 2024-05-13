Search

Pakistan

FM Dar lands in Beijing for Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue

FM Dar lands in Beijing for Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has arrived in Beijing on a four-day visit to co-chair the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

Dar, 74, was received by Director General, Ambassador Wang Fu Kang and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi.

He will take part in strategic dialogue to review bilateral relations, focusing on economic and trade cooperation, high-level exchanges, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) upgradation, future connectivity initiatives, and the geopolitical situation. Dar is also expected to meet Chinese leaders, senior ministers, and corporate executives during his visit.

Dar's visit highlights the commitment of both countries to deepen their "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership," enhance economic and trade cooperation including CPEC, and reinforce joint commitment to regional peace and development.

Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed willingness to work with Pakistan to further implement the important consensus of the leaders of both countries.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-May-2024/saudi-crown-prince-to-visit-pakistan-soon-says-ishaq-dar
 
 
 

