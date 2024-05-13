Search

Kalimat Foundation concludes 12 days of engaging learning experiences at SCRF 2024

Training program for the blind and visually impaired, engaging workshops under ‘ARA’ and 'Stitching Hope for Gaza' initiatives 

02:32 PM | 13 May, 2024
Kalimat Foundation concludes 12 days of engaging learning experiences at SCRF 2024

SHARJAH - The Kalimat Foundation (KF) has successfully completed its participation in the 15th Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF 2024), which lasted for 12 days. During the festival, KF's stand served as a centre for edutainment activities and workshops.

These activities were part of its ‘ARA’ initiative, which aims to empower blind and visually impaired children and integrate them into society. Additionally, KF's stand supported its ‘Stitching Hope for Gaza’ initiative, a recent effort to aid children in Gaza. 

‘Seeing Through Their Voices’ Training Program

During the 12-day cultural celebration, KF launched the ‘Seeing Through Their Voices’ training program to empower blind and visually impaired children and integrate them into society by developing their public speaking and communication skills. Under its ‘ARA’ initiative, Focus Media Academy delivered the program in partnership with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and the Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired.

The training program, given by Ammar Shehab, Head of Trainers at Focus Media Academy, offered a unique opportunity for participants to become influential voices in society. It harnessed their exceptional abilities in speech, communication, presentation and their latent media potential. After completing the program, participants presented television coverage of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority's "Atfalna W Elktab” (Our Children and the Book) program, affirming their active societal role.

‘ARA’ initiative takes children on a journey across the sea

KF’s stand also hosted an interactive storytelling session and a workshop as part of its ‘ARA’ initiative and in collaboration with the Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired and Noura bin Hadda, Founder of the 'La Vie Dolls project. Participating children were taken on a journey through the book 'The Prince of the Seas’ by Kalimat Group.

Following the session, the blind and visually impaired children engaged in a workshop designed to develop their skills and encourage them to create artistic pieces. The materials were tailored to their needs, creating a welcoming space that enabled the participants to express themselves and enrich their educational and creative experiences.

Stitching Hope for Gaza… Celebrating identity and heritage

As part of the ‘Stitching Hope for Gaza’ initiative, KF showcased its new merchandise collection inspired by the traditional Palestinian Keffiyeh and Tatreez, with all proceeds of this new line dedicated to supporting children in Gaza through the Emirates Red Crescent’s ‘Tarahum — For Gaza’ relief campaign. 

The foundation also organised a special workshop with the Palestinian embroidery expert Marwa Bakri. The workshop aimed to highlight the Palestinian cultural heritage and identity by teaching participating young adults the techniques of Palestinian embroidery. 

Knowledge enriches children's lives

Commenting on the participation in SCRF, Amna Al Mazmi, Director of KF, said: 'We believe that knowledge is a vital pillar for fostering children's personal growth, broadening their intellectual horizons, and unleashing their imagination. The bedrock underpins our children's future, empowering them to lead with creativity and drive unique innovations. SCRF serves as an ideal platform that we actively participate in to nurture this ethos. During our participation this year, we offered children, including those with visual impairments, opportunities to explore the world through books, stories, and enriching experiences.”

02:32 PM | 13 May, 2024

02:58 PM | 13 May, 2024

Pakistan to invoke Official Secrets Act against people spreading ‘classified documents’

