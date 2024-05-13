Search

Pakistan to invoke Official Secrets Act against people spreading ‘classified documents’

02:58 PM | 13 May, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to register cases against people who are involved in the unauthorised dissemination of sensitive and classified information.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif revealed it on Monday in a social media post, stating that the government has taken strict notice of such incidents. The move comes after classified documents, especially those labeled as secret, surfaced on social media platforms.

He lamented that dissemination of such secret information can seriously damage Pakistan's relations with its friends and brotherly countries. He added that such activities could also harm Pakistan's strategic and economic interests.

He said all elements who are directly or indirectly involved in the dissemination of secret information or documents will be booked under the Official Secrets Act 2023.

He said that the punishment for spreading classified information is two years imprisonment and fine.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif granted approval to regulate social sites by amending PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act) Act 2016 and establishing the Digital Rights Protection Agency.

The premier approved the bill after Cabinet’s approval and it will now presented in Parliament.

Ministry of IT will oversee the establishment of the Digital Rights Protection Agency and its operations. The agency will offer advice to the government regarding digital rights issues. The agency will have the mandate to oversee online content.

The authorities will pobe and penalise citizens who breach the new PECA law on social media. The agency will have the authority to summon and question individuals implicated in digital rights violations.

Pakistan is facing heat from rights activists and international organisations for enforcing existing laws more strictly, implementing stricter government regulations.

