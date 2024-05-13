PM Shehbaz approves Rs23 billion funds to defuse tension in Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the immediate release of Rs23 billion to address the issues of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir amid protests
The premier accorded the approval at a special meeting chaired by him to take stock of the current situation in AJK.
The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the top political leadership. The ministers and leaders of coalition parties also participated in the meeting.
The Kashmiri leadership and other participants thanked PM Shehbaz for the announcement regarding provision of funds.
Meanwhile the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir has announced a local holiday in capital Muzaffarabad on Monday amid strikes and protests.
A notification issued in this regard said May 13 (Monday) will be a holiday in all government and private institutions in Muzaffarabad.
Major business centers are closed and public transport remained suspended in Muzaffarabad and Poonch divisions.
The protest march on the state capital was announced after talks between the JAAC core committee and AJK Chief Secretary Dawood Bareach in Rawalakot ended without progress, prompting a protest leader to accuse the government of evasive tactics.
AJK protests are demanding cut in electricity tariff due to electricity production from the Mangla Hydropower Project, wheat subsidy similar to the one in GB, and an end to the unnecessary perks and privileges of the ruling class and officials.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.1
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
