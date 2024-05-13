Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz approves Rs23 billion funds to defuse tension in Azad Kashmir

03:17 PM | 13 May, 2024
PM Shehbaz approves Rs23 billion funds to defuse tension in Azad Kashmir
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the immediate release of Rs23 billion to address the issues of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir amid protests

The premier accorded the approval at a special meeting chaired by him to take stock of the current situation in AJK.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the top political leadership. The ministers and leaders of coalition parties also participated in the meeting.

The Kashmiri leadership and other participants thanked PM Shehbaz for the announcement regarding provision of funds.

Meanwhile the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir has announced a local holiday in capital Muzaffarabad on Monday amid strikes and protests.

A notification issued in this regard said May 13 (Monday) will be a holiday in all government and private institutions in Muzaffarabad.

Major business centers are closed and public transport remained suspended in Muzaffarabad and Poonch divisions. 

The protest march on the state capital was announced after talks between the JAAC core committee and AJK Chief Secretary Dawood Bareach in Rawalakot ended without progress, prompting a protest leader to accuse the government of evasive tactics.

AJK protests are demanding cut in electricity tariff due to electricity production from the Mangla Hydropower Project, wheat subsidy similar to the one in GB, and an end to the unnecessary perks and privileges of the ruling class and officials.

