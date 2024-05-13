Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PML-N president

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minsiter Shehbaz Sharif resigned as president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), it emerged on Monday.

The resignation comes as reports have been suggesting for days that party leaders are urging former premier Nawaz Sharif to lead the party.

It is recalled that Nawaz Sharif was removed as party president by the Election Commission of Pakistan in 2017 after he was convicted in various corruption cases.

“I am writing to address a pivotal moment in the history of our party, Pakistan Muslim League (N), and to reaffirm my unwavering commitment to its principles and values. Reflecting on the tumultuous events of 2017, which resulted in the unjust disqualification of our esteemed leader and Quaid, Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, from the Prime Minister's office and the presidency of our party, I am reminded of the resilience and fortitude with which our party has faced adversity under his leadership. In the face of adversity, Quaid Mohammad Nawaz Sharif entrusted me with the responsibility of assuming the presidency of the party, a duty I have upheld with utmost dedication and sincerity. However, I am cognizant that this role has always been viewed as a trust, or "amanaat," bestowed upon me by our revered leader,” Shehbaz Sharif wrote in the resignation letter.

He said that the courts have exonerated “our leader with dignity, affirming his unblemished integrity and commitment to the service of our nation”.

Furthermore, following the General Elections of 2024, the Quaid and the Party have entrusted me with the responsibility of the Prime Minister's Office.

“In light of these developments and the steadfast guidance of our beloved leader, I believe the time has come for Mohammad Nawaz Sharif to resume his rightful place as the President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and provide his invaluable leadership and vision to steer the party forward,” he added while tendering his resignation as president of the PML-N.

