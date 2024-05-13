‘Martyrs and Ghazis are our national heroes,’ says COAS Asim Munir at investiture ceremony

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir conferred military awards upon Army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation.
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the investiture ceremony was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi. A large number of senior army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony. Officers and soldiers were awarded medals including Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat. Medals of martyred troops were received by their family members.
Paying rich tribute to martyrs and Ghazis, COAS said that there is nothing more noble than laying one’s life for defence of motherland and “the sacrifices of our martyrs strengthen our resolve to fight with utmost dedication and spirit of sacrifice”.
He also lauded brave families of martyrs for their high spirits and sacrifices rendered by them. Gen Asim Munir said that “martyrs and Ghazis are our national heroes and the nation owes its independence and security to the sacrifices of its valiant warriors”.
“Our Shuhada are, indeed, the beacons of hope and resilience for the nation,” COAS said.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.1
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
