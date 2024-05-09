PM Shehbaz okays PECA Amendment to regulate social Media in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – In latest move to regulate social media despite criticism, the PML-N led alliance government is all set has granted approval to regulate social sites by amending PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act) Act 2016 and establishing the Digital Rights Protection Agency.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, whose party once opposed PECA law, now approved the PECA law.

The premier approved the bill after Cabinet’s approval and it will now presented in Parliament.

Ministry of IT will oversee the establishment of the Digital Rights Protection Agency and its operations. The agency will offer advice to the government regarding digital rights issues. The agency will have the mandate to oversee online content.

The authorities will pobe and penalise citizens who breach the new PECA law on social media. The agency will have the authority to summon and question individuals implicated in digital rights violations.

Pakistan is facing heat from rights activists and international organisations for enforcing existing laws more strictly, implementing stricter government regulations.

The government however defended the move to curb illegal content, and promotion of responsible online behavior, and combating misinformation.