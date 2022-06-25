‘Captain America’ to miss his battle with aging iPhone 6s after phone upgrade
Share
Hollywood actor Chris Evans, a long-time iPhone 6s user, has finally upgraded his phone and officially got rid of his iconic phone that comes in unibody design after seven years.
The LightYear star shared the update in a recent Instagram post. He shared a snap of his old next to iPhone 13 – the new latest mobile from the tech giant.
In a short note, the 41-year-old pointed out a few reasons why he needed an upgrade while he also mentioned his years-long journey with the iPhone 6s which was launched back in 2015.
“RIP iPhone 6s, we had a good run. I’ll miss your home button. I won’t miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drop from 100 percent battery to 15 percent, to completely dead all within minutes,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Chris called the journey a wild ride, adding “Rest easy, pal”.
Despite its old features, the iPhone 6S still officially supported iOS 15, but the phone will reportedly not support iOS 16 which is expected sometime in the fall.
Meanwhile, his post garnered a lot of attention as more than 2 million users reacted while thousands commented. Some users mentioned how they’ve gotten rid of their older phones.
Rumoured price of iPhone 14 triggers kidney ... 09:22 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Pakistani social media users are looking for the 'organs they don't need' as reports suggest that price of the iPhone ...
The American actor is said to be one of the most paid actors in Hollywood. Chris holds big earning power in the industry and his net worth estimated to be around $80 million.
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Lahore man walks free after 3 years in jail after wife falsely ...11:10 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- Amar Khan feels honoured to shoot with this real life hero10:18 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Imran Khan challenges NAB amendment law in Supreme Court, announces ...09:45 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- COAS Bajwa visits ailing Pervez Musharraf in Dubai: report09:09 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- ‘Captain America’ to miss his battle with aging iPhone 6s after ...08:09 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- Zarnish Khan tells interviewer why she got married at 1707:47 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022