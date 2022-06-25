First Moscow Fashion Week kicks off with 900 participants from 79 Russian cities

The first Moscow Fashion Week, scheduled for June 20 through 26, will become a landmark event for the Russian capital. Attracting and consolidating the fashion industry professionals from all over the country, it is a social project that aims to support local Russian brands, seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Talented designers will have a chance to take part in Moscow Fashion Week free of charge.

900 Russian designers from 79 cities applied to take part in the Moscow Fashion Week. The event program includes 125 fashion shows by designers from Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Ivanovo, Kemerovo, Kirov, Krasnoyarsk, Murmansk, Nalchik, Samara, and Tver. The event will feature both established designers and brands, including AKHMADULLINA, Julia Dalakian, VICTORIA ANDREYANOVA, IANIS CHAMALIDY, and MASTERPEACE, and debut shows, for instance, by STUDIO 29 and Dima Magny. Brands that deal with sustainability issues will also join the Fashion Week, ABZAEVA, BEENA, JENESAQ, Gerda Irene, and others among them.

Special projects at Moscow Fashion Week will be shows by celebrated Russian designers. So, Slava Zaitsev’s show is scheduled for June 20, and VALENTIN YUDASHKIN’s show – for June 26.

An open market of Russian brands will be open in Zaryadye Park on June 23 through 26. 57 brands will present their differently styled garments, footwear, and accessories. The market will be supervised by LCLS.RU – the independent local streetwear brands store.

For a week, the premises of Moscow Fashion Museum in Gostiny Dvor, the old trade district, will become a showroom. It will feature a networking platform where top buyers will be presented designer collections. 100+ buyers from 25 Russian cities are going to attend the professional showroom.

Moscow Fashion Week will also comprise a convention program - 100+ speakers, including popular journalists, trading platforms’ officials, factory directors, stylists, and designers are going to cover current aspects of the fashion industry.

Moscow Fashion Week will be held all across Moscow. 30+ city locations will be used during the event, namely: parks, museums, exhibition venues, libraries, and movie theaters. Shows will not only take place in Zaryadye Park, but also at Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH), one of the most popular Moscow public sites and one of the largest exposition, museum and recreation centers worldwide; State Department Store (GUM), one of the most popular shopping malls in Russia; as well as Tverskaya Square. Over 20 thousand people are going to attend Moscow Fashion Week. For a full schedule of Moscow Fashion Week shows please visit the official website of the event.

Moscow Fashion Week received about 900 participation applications from 79 Russian cities. Designers to join the event were selected by the Expert Board, which comprised editors-in-chief of fashion media, directors of boutique networks, major online trading platforms and cultural centers, as well as industry event organizers, teachers from dedicated universities, stylists, buyers, and many more.