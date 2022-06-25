Imran Khan challenges NAB amendment law in Supreme Court, announces nationwide rallies
ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan has challenged the amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance approved by the Sharif-led coalition government in the Supreme Court, while announcing holding nationwide rallies.
The PTI Chairman earlier hinted at challenging the amendments in the court which he said equal to legitimising corruption.
Khan in his petition requested the court to adjudicate upon questions of great public importance with reference to the enforcement of fundamental rights of citizens maintaining that tweaks into NAB law were person-specific.
National Assembly and the Senate passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill 2021 earlier this month.
Imran earlier condemned the amendments and claimed that the ruling elite would take benefit from the amendments.
On the other hand, the firebrand politician announced holding anti-government public gatherings across Pakistan with him addressing the main event at Parade Ground in the capital.
In a video message, the PTI chief said the demonstration will be held next Saturday evening for Islamabad locals and those from Rawalpindi.
Khan urged the masses to come to the streets for the future of upcoming generations, alleging that the incumbent government was trying to spread fear. The former premier urged people to break the ‘idol of fear’, cautioning that it will make them slaves.
Taking a hit at the new federal government, he said the increased tax provisions in the budget troubled the distressed salaried class. He maintained that ‘super tax’ would lead to inflation and unemployment.
President Alvi refuses to sign NAB Amendment ... 05:51 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi again refused to sign the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, ...
