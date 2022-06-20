President Alvi refuses to sign NAB Amendment Bill, saying his ‘conscience doesn’t allow’
Web Desk
05:51 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
President Alvi refuses to sign NAB Amendment Bill, saying his ‘conscience doesn’t allow’
Source: @dr.arifalvi (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi again refused to sign the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, maintaining that the implementation was ‘misused for political exigencies by those in power and by vested interests’.

In an official tweet, the President maintained that as conceived originally, the bill took inspiration from the incident of the second Rashidun caliph. He added that the onus in financial crimes is on the accused to provide a money trail.

Alvi lamented that instead of improving the law to avoid miscarriage, we are weakening it beyond recognition.

He earlier refused to approve the Elections Amendment Bill while both bills were approved during the joint session of the Parliament after they were returned by the president earlier.

Earlier in the day, the ousted PM Imran Khan shared a tweet in this regard, saying the amended bill will ‘safeguard white collar criminals from accountability in Pakistan’.

PTI chief maintained that the entire economy and political system was derailed through US-backed regime change conspiracy simply to give this cabal of crooks another NRO. 

President Alvi again returns Elections Amendment ... 07:05 PM | 19 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi for the second time returned the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022 ...

More From This Category
Imran says Chomsky's letter highlights 'alarming ...
05:30 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
NDMA issues alert over heavy rainfall forecast in ...
04:49 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
India misuses UNSC membership to block ...
03:01 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
IHC dismisses defamation case against Imaan Mazari
01:46 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
Pakistani rupee in freefall as US dollar soars ...
11:54 AM | 20 Jun, 2022
Experts call for immediate measures to tackle ...
11:37 AM | 20 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anushka Sharma’s new sizzling video sets internet on fire
05:10 PM | 20 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr