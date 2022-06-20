President Alvi refuses to sign NAB Amendment Bill, saying his ‘conscience doesn’t allow’
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi again refused to sign the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, maintaining that the implementation was ‘misused for political exigencies by those in power and by vested interests’.
In an official tweet, the President maintained that as conceived originally, the bill took inspiration from the incident of the second Rashidun caliph. He added that the onus in financial crimes is on the accused to provide a money trail.
Alvi lamented that instead of improving the law to avoid miscarriage, we are weakening it beyond recognition.
President has not signed the bill amending NAB Ordinance. He wrote that as conceived originally, the bill took inspiration from Hazrat Umar’s incident when asked about source of extra cloth in his cloak. The onus in financial crimes is on the accused to provide a money trail.— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 20, 2022
He earlier refused to approve the Elections Amendment Bill while both bills were approved during the joint session of the Parliament after they were returned by the president earlier.
Earlier in the day, the ousted PM Imran Khan shared a tweet in this regard, saying the amended bill will ‘safeguard white collar criminals from accountability in Pakistan’.
پاکستان کی تاریخ کا آج سیاہ دن ہےجب مجرموں کی امپورٹڈسرکارکےترمیم شدہ نیب قانون نے احتساب ہی کو دفن کردیا۔تبدیلئ حکومت کی امریکی سازش کے ذریعےمحض مجرموں کےاس ٹولےکو ایک اورNRO دینےکیلئےپاکستان کی پوری معیشت+سیاسی نظام کو پٹری سےاتاراگیا۔نون لیگ کاخرم دستگیراسکی تصدیق کرچکاہے— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 20, 2022
PTI chief maintained that the entire economy and political system was derailed through US-backed regime change conspiracy simply to give this cabal of crooks another NRO.
