Ayesha Omar celebrates Father’s Day with beautiful beach video

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar penned a heart-melting Father’s Day message, praising her mother for playing a double role in her life.

Taking to Instagram, the Yalghaar star poured love on her mother as she thanked her for always being there for her and being her biggest support system.

"Gratitude. So much of it. For all your love and appreciation. And for being where I am, right now. I love each and every 5.3 million of you."

"I picked up each pebble myself and placed it, and while I was doing so, I thought of all the obstacles and hurdles that have come along my path, and how some of you were there to help me overcome them with your unwavering support. You all know who you are and these pebbles are for you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

"Thank you for being my rocks. The M is also for my mama. My biggest Rock. She’s played a double-role. And that’s not easy. It’s her day today. Happy Father’s Day mama.", Omar concluded.

On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.