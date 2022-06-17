Ayesha Omar’s new video goes viral
06:48 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her films, the Karachi Se Lahore star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.

Turning to Instagram, the 40-year-old actor shared a cute boomerang from her fun-filled getaway to Barcelona, Spain. "Wee Willie Winkie.#ayeshaomar#barcelona#spain", captioned the Yalghaar actor.

In the aforementioned video, the Habs actor seems in a delightful mood as she dons her tourist hat and prepares for a memorable stay.

On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.

