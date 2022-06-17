Ayesha Omar’s new video goes viral
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.
Apart from her films, the Karachi Se Lahore star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.
Turning to Instagram, the 40-year-old actor shared a cute boomerang from her fun-filled getaway to Barcelona, Spain. "Wee Willie Winkie.#ayeshaomar#barcelona#spain", captioned the Yalghaar actor.
In the aforementioned video, the Habs actor seems in a delightful mood as she dons her tourist hat and prepares for a memorable stay.
On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.
