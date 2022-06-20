Sunny Leone's new swimming pool video goes viral
07:15 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
Sunny Leone's new swimming pool video goes viral
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has mastered the art to leave the fans awestruck with her beauty but this time around, she gave her massive fan following a glimpse of her fun-loving personality.

The Ijazat actor left fans rolling with laughter as she shared a hilarious video which shows her manager Sunny Rajani jokingly throwing her into the pool.

Needless to say, the Ijazat star's reactions and commentary are humorous. The hilarious prank also left Sunny's fans amused as they expressed their thoughts in the comment section.

"Payback is coming!! I shall have my revenge @sunnyrajani ????", captioned the Ek Pehli Leela actress.

On the work front, Sunny Leone has a bunch of exciting projects in the pipeline including Rangeela, Veeramadevi, and Shero, among others.  

