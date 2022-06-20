Sunny Leone's new swimming pool video goes viral
Share
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has mastered the art to leave the fans awestruck with her beauty but this time around, she gave her massive fan following a glimpse of her fun-loving personality.
The Ijazat actor left fans rolling with laughter as she shared a hilarious video which shows her manager Sunny Rajani jokingly throwing her into the pool.
Needless to say, the Ijazat star's reactions and commentary are humorous. The hilarious prank also left Sunny's fans amused as they expressed their thoughts in the comment section.
"Payback is coming!! I shall have my revenge @sunnyrajani ????", captioned the Ek Pehli Leela actress.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Sunny Leone has a bunch of exciting projects in the pipeline including Rangeela, Veeramadevi, and Shero, among others.
Sunny Leone entertains fans with a new video 06:00 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has mastered the art to leave the fans awestruck with her beauty but this time around, she ...
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- #Pakistan’s finance minister #MiftahIsmail hopeful of reaching #IMF ...07:51 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Pakistani premier Shehbaz Sharif appears before court in corruption ...06:58 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- Meera shows her love for biryani in new viral video06:10 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022