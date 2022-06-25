Wasim Akram talks about relationship, cricketing days and upcoming movie
10:41 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Wasim Akram talks about relationship, cricketing days and upcoming movie
Source: Wasim Akram (Instagram)
Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram is among the superstars who continue to rule the hearts.

In his recent interview with Tabish Hashmi on his show To Be Honest, the cricketer dished out details of his career trajectory, relationship and upcoming movies.

The 'Sultan of Swing' revealed that he and his wife Shaniera have stepped into the world of acting. His upcoming film 'Money Back Guarantee' was to be released but got postponed because of Covid.

Talking about his role, Wasim stated that he was playing the role of a bank president while his wife was playing the role of an American journalist. The film stars Fawad Khan in the lead role.

The 56-year-old cricketer touched on his relationship with his first wife Huma and second wife Shaniera. “I would say that I have been lucky twice in my life as my late wife was an amazing lady. I miss her so much. She gave me two beautiful sons. I have been lucky twice as Shaniera too is an amazing woman, and guys relationship always works from both sides."

Wasim Akram lost his first wife in 2009. Huma Akram Mufti passed away while bearing an undiagnosed short-term illness in her early 40s. Later, the cricketer married Shaniera.

Akram captained Pakistan to many victories in ODI and Test formats of the game, taking the country to the 1999 World Cup final where the green shirts haplessly lost to Australia.

Further, Akram took 916 international wickets and scored 6,615 runs. He is the only Pakistani bowler to score four hat-tricks in international cricket and his crowning achievement involves being a member of the 1992 World Cup winning squad.

First Moscow Fashion Week kicks off with 900 participants from 79 Russian cities
08:33 PM | 25 Jun, 2022

