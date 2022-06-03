Happy birthday to 'Sultan of Swing' – Wishes pour in as Wasim Akram turns 56
KARACHI – Wasim Akram, one of the greatest bowlers in the history of cricket, is celebrating his 56th birthday today (Friday) and his massive fan following are extending wishes to him.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lavished praises on Akram, also known as Sultan of Swing, by sharing his achievements in the career.

The ICC paid tribute to former Pakistan captain on Twitter. “Wishing a happy birthday to the former Pakistan captain and speedster Wasim Akram,” it wrote.

Akram was known for his ability to reverse swing the ball with precision and accuracy, bowl at sheer pace and bamboozle batsmen around the globe.

The sportsman captained Pakistan to many victories in ODI and Test formats of the game, taking the country to the 1999 World Cup final where the green shirts haplessly lost to Australia.

Further, Akram took 916 international wickets and scored 6,615 runs. The only Pakistani bowler to take four hat-tricks in international cricket and his crowning achievement involves being a member of the 1992 World Cup Winning squad.

