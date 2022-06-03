Happy birthday to 'Sultan of Swing' – Wishes pour in as Wasim Akram turns 56
KARACHI – Wasim Akram, one of the greatest bowlers in the history of cricket, is celebrating his 56th birthday today (Friday) and his massive fan following are extending wishes to him.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lavished praises on Akram, also known as Sultan of Swing, by sharing his achievements in the career.
☝️ 414 Test wickets at 23.62— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 3, 2022
☝️ 502 ODI wickets at 23.52
🏏 6615 runs across formats
🎩 4 hat-tricks in international cricket
🏆 Player of the final in the 1992 @cricketworldcup
Happy birthday to the Sultan of Swing, @wasimakramlive 👑🎂 pic.twitter.com/mQ4GcANRWl
A trip down memory lane 💫— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 3, 2022
Watch @wasimakramlive wreak havoc on West Indies at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore in 1990 💥
Happy birthday to the legendary pacer 👏
Scorecard: https://t.co/cBlYffzVx7 pic.twitter.com/za7yJk7uth
The ICC paid tribute to former Pakistan captain on Twitter. “Wishing a happy birthday to the former Pakistan captain and speedster Wasim Akram,” it wrote.
🏏 916 international wickets— ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2022
🔥 Most sixes in a Test innings (12)
🏆 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 1992 winner
Wishing a happy birthday to the former Pakistan captain and speedster Wasim Akram 🎂
Happy 56th Birthday to my Sultan 🥰— Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) June 3, 2022
Wishing you love, health and happiness,
If we have that then we have everything!
Can't wait to see you soon InshAllah @wasimakramlive pic.twitter.com/8N6f0273qu
460 Int'ls, 916 wickets, 6615 runs, 4 hattricks & 1 World Cup. Holds the world record for highest Test score by a No.8 (257*),smashed 12 sixes in the inns which is also the world record for most sixes in a Test inns. Greatest fast bowler of alltime. Happy Birthday @wasimakramlive— Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) June 3, 2022
Happy birthday @wasimakramlive ! Best wishes, keep smiling pic.twitter.com/Pgdxd2M7cU— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 3, 2022
To the best left arm pacer World Cricket has ever seen, a bowler like never before, surely never again, wishing a very blessed birthday and a life ahead. Always so much to learn from you Wasim Bhai, hoping to meet you soon InshAllah. Happy Birthday 🙂 @wasimakramlive pic.twitter.com/7BnnaGrE2C— Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) June 2, 2022
Happy birthday to the legend, and an inspiration to all the left arm pacers around the globe @wasimakramlive. Have always learnt something from you in every bit of chat we had ♥️🎂 pic.twitter.com/ROnycJjTiH— Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) June 3, 2022
Happy birthday to The Legend, the Sultan of swing @wasimakramlive bhai 🎂🎂— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) June 3, 2022
I love you and your Punjabi juggats too 😂 Stay blessed lots of prayers 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/BDCKzL0t8H
Akram was known for his ability to reverse swing the ball with precision and accuracy, bowl at sheer pace and bamboozle batsmen around the globe.
The sportsman captained Pakistan to many victories in ODI and Test formats of the game, taking the country to the 1999 World Cup final where the green shirts haplessly lost to Australia.
Further, Akram took 916 international wickets and scored 6,615 runs. The only Pakistani bowler to take four hat-tricks in international cricket and his crowning achievement involves being a member of the 1992 World Cup Winning squad.
