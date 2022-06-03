Happy birthday to 'Sultan of Swing' – Wishes pour in as Wasim Akram turns 56

KARACHI – Wasim Akram, one of the greatest bowlers in the history of cricket, is celebrating his 56th birthday today (Friday) and his massive fan following are extending wishes to him.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lavished praises on Akram, also known as Sultan of Swing, by sharing his achievements in the career.

☝️ 414 Test wickets at 23.62

☝️ 502 ODI wickets at 23.52

🏏 6615 runs across formats

🎩 4 hat-tricks in international cricket

🏆 Player of the final in the 1992 @cricketworldcup



Happy birthday to the Sultan of Swing, @wasimakramlive 👑🎂 pic.twitter.com/mQ4GcANRWl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 3, 2022

A trip down memory lane 💫



Watch @wasimakramlive wreak havoc on West Indies at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore in 1990 💥



Happy birthday to the legendary pacer 👏



Scorecard: https://t.co/cBlYffzVx7 pic.twitter.com/za7yJk7uth — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 3, 2022

The ICC paid tribute to former Pakistan captain on Twitter. “Wishing a happy birthday to the former Pakistan captain and speedster Wasim Akram,” it wrote.

🏏 916 international wickets

🔥 Most sixes in a Test innings (12)

🏆 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 1992 winner



Wishing a happy birthday to the former Pakistan captain and speedster Wasim Akram 🎂 — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2022

Happy 56th Birthday to my Sultan 🥰

Wishing you love, health and happiness,

If we have that then we have everything!

Can't wait to see you soon InshAllah @wasimakramlive pic.twitter.com/8N6f0273qu — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) June 3, 2022

460 Int'ls, 916 wickets, 6615 runs, 4 hattricks & 1 World Cup. Holds the world record for highest Test score by a No.8 (257*),smashed 12 sixes in the inns which is also the world record for most sixes in a Test inns. Greatest fast bowler of alltime. Happy Birthday @wasimakramlive — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) June 3, 2022

To the best left arm pacer World Cricket has ever seen, a bowler like never before, surely never again, wishing a very blessed birthday and a life ahead. Always so much to learn from you Wasim Bhai, hoping to meet you soon InshAllah. Happy Birthday 🙂 @wasimakramlive pic.twitter.com/7BnnaGrE2C — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) June 2, 2022

Happy birthday to the legend, and an inspiration to all the left arm pacers around the globe @wasimakramlive. Have always learnt something from you in every bit of chat we had ♥️🎂 pic.twitter.com/ROnycJjTiH — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) June 3, 2022

Happy birthday to The Legend, the Sultan of swing @wasimakramlive bhai 🎂🎂



I love you and your Punjabi juggats too 😂 Stay blessed lots of prayers 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/BDCKzL0t8H — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) June 3, 2022

Akram was known for his ability to reverse swing the ball with precision and accuracy, bowl at sheer pace and bamboozle batsmen around the globe.

The sportsman captained Pakistan to many victories in ODI and Test formats of the game, taking the country to the 1999 World Cup final where the green shirts haplessly lost to Australia.

Further, Akram took 916 international wickets and scored 6,615 runs. The only Pakistani bowler to take four hat-tricks in international cricket and his crowning achievement involves being a member of the 1992 World Cup Winning squad.