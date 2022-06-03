Anoushay and Anzela Abbasi spotted dancing at a Dubai concert

Lollywood divas Anoushay and Anzela Abbasi are setting on the fire with sizzling clicks and bold video as they document their travel diaries enthusiastically.

The 37-year-old actor has revamped her public image and her bold and sassy style statement did not go well with the public. On the other hand, young star Anzela has been winning hearts with her beauty and acting skills

This time around, the aunt and niece duo were spotted vacationing in Dubai and were seen at a concert dancing to the tunes and having a great time with friends.

On the work front, Anoushay was highly praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil.