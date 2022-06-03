Zara Noor Abbas' new bold photos take internet by storm

Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has given memorable performances in television plays like Khamoshi, Lamhay and Qaid and displayed impeccable acting skills in her movies Chhalawa and Parey Hut Love.

Apart from her successful acting endeavours, the stunner is fond of travelling and her enthralling feed is proof of her latest trip.

This time around, Zara was spotted having the time of her life as she documented her travel diary excitedly while she was dressed in a bathrobe and flaunting her stylish outfit with a red pout.

"Caffeine Queen ☕️????", captioned the Zebaish star.

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial 'Badshah Begum'.