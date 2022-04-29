Zara Noor Abbas' hilarious video goes viral
With Eid 2022 just around the corner, Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has jumped onto the bandwagon of darzi wars and has joined the ladies whose tailors keep delaying their Eid clothes.

The Badshah Begum star was spotted in a viral video where the anticipation of Eid and tension regarding her clothes is making her extremely anxious while her tailor keeps on delaying her on the phone call.

Needless to say, the aforementioned video has left the majority rolling with laughter while others have complained about facing a similar situation.

The Rani of Ehd-e-Wafa has given memorable performances in television plays like Khamoshi, Lamhay and Qaid and displayed impeccable acting skills in her movies Chhalawa and Parey Hut Love.

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial 'Badshah Begum'.

