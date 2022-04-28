Zara Noor Abbas drops first teaser of her upcoming Eid telefilm

Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas and heartthrob Asad Siddiqui will be creating magic with their dreamy romance on the small screen as the celebrity couple gear up to dazzle the audience in the upcoming Eid telefilm.

Titled Love Life ka Law, the Eid telefilm narrates the story of "two young lawyers who cross paths again after a failed relationship, only to help their clients win a divorce case."

The Badshah Begum star took to her Instagram handle ad dropped the first teaser and fans can't wait to see if the couple has the same chemistry on-screen as they do off-screen.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, and directed by Ali Faizan, the film's cast also includes Aagha Ali, Sidra Niazi, Mahmood Aslam, Saba Faisal, Samina Ahmed, Ali Rizvi, Ayesha Rajput, Aslam Piya, Natalia Awais and Ahmed Bashir.

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial 'Badshah Begum' .