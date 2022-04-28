Zara Noor Abbas drops first teaser of her upcoming Eid telefilm
Web Desk
04:10 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas drops first teaser of her upcoming Eid telefilm
Source: Asad Siddiqui (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas and heartthrob Asad Siddiqui will be creating magic with their dreamy romance on the small screen as the celebrity couple gear up to dazzle the audience in the upcoming Eid telefilm.

Titled Love Life ka Law, the Eid telefilm narrates the story of "two young lawyers who cross paths again after a failed relationship, only to help their clients win a divorce case."

The Badshah Begum star took to her Instagram handle ad dropped the first teaser and fans can't wait to see if the couple has the same chemistry on-screen as they do off-screen. 

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, and directed by Ali Faizan, the film's cast also includes Aagha Ali, Sidra Niazi, Mahmood Aslam, Saba Faisal, Samina Ahmed, Ali Rizvi, Ayesha Rajput, Aslam Piya, Natalia Awais and Ahmed Bashir.

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial 'Badshah Begum' .

Zara Noor Abbas are Merub Ali win hearts with ... 05:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2022

Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas and the rising star Merub Ali are proving to be the new BFFs in Ktown as the duo have ...

More From This Category
Nadia Hussain’s new bold video in revealing ...
04:35 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
Deepika Padukone makes it to jury of the Cannes ...
03:30 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
Yashma Gill gets emotional after meeting Sana ...
08:21 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Hareem Shah's new bold video draws backlash
04:45 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
Sarah Khan and daughter Alyana's adorable video ...
11:27 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
'Fraud' - Saba Qamar drops first teaser of ...
07:00 PM | 27 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nadia Hussain’s new bold video in revealing dress goes viral
04:35 PM | 28 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr