NAB launches money laundering probe against Farah Khan

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated investigations against Farah Khan, the close friend of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, in money laundering and income beyond means cases.

A statement issued by the anti-graft watchdog said director general Lahore has been directed to start an inquiry into this matter.

It cited that funds amounting to Rs847 million have been transferred to Farhat Shahzadi — alias Farah Khan – account during the last three years, which does not commensurate with her stated account profile. It also added that these credits were received in Farah Khan’s personal account and withdrawn immediately within a short time period.

The anti-corruption watchdog started the probe weeks after former first lady Bushra Bibi's friend left for Dubai following Imran Khan’s ouster while her husband also resides in the UAE.

On the other hand, Farah earlier trashed all allegations against her, saying she has never interfered in governmental affairs after the ruling party blamed her for being part of a cartel involved in illegal transfers and postings.