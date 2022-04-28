Nadia Hussain’s new bold video in revealing dress goes viral
Share
Celebrities receive critique for their lifestyle choices, especially females who face major backlash due to their wardrobe choices.
This time around, supermodel Nadia Hussain is at the receiving end of moral policing over her questionable fashion choices.
The 43-year-old star who has revamped her style with her bold persona has come under fire over the blue western outfit she wore in her recent social media post.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Jalan actor posted a stunning video of herself all dressed to perfection in the gorgeous dress as she stylishly paced.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Despite giving major style goals in her latest video, she became the victim of backlash and received flak from the keyboard warriors over the weird pants that they dubbed 'cheap' and vulgar'.
Earlier, Nadia was under fire as she passed some comments about newer models not being "educated" enough and lacking "class" and "personality" compared to models from her generation.
Nadia Hussain jumps to Sadaf Kanwal's defense 03:37 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Supermodel Nadia Hussain slammed the netizens as she rushed to popular model Sadaf Kanwal's defense when the latter ...
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia today to mend ...03:50 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
-
- realme 9 Pro+ Strikes the Right Balance of Power, Efficiency and ...03:20 PM | 28 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Yashma Gill gets emotional after meeting Sana Khan during Umrah08:21 PM | 27 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022