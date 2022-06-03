Petrol price hike: Netizens lash out at govt on social media
ISLAMABAD – Facing a massive petrol price hike, the second one in a week, many Pakistanis are turning to crisis-related jokes on social media.
After just a week since the last hike, the prices have climbed to Rs209.86 per litre for petrol and Rs204.15 per litre for diesel. The government increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre on Thursday.
The situation has most Pakistanis with their heads in their hands, trying to figure out ways to get through the rising inflation.
Pakistani Twitter often deals with difficult situations by firing out memes — that's what it did for the first increase and how it's coping this time around as well.
Twitter user Abdul Muqtadir Dahri made light of the situation by sharing a meme showing petrol lording over other items like almonds, pine nuts and of course, "my dreams," that were previously deemed more expensive than fuel.
LORD PETROL 🤭🔥#PetrolDieselPrice#امپورٹڈ_مہنگائی_ریجیکٹڈ#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور#Petrol pic.twitter.com/nYG2TDdJFf— Abdul Muqtadir Dahri (@DahriMuqtadir) June 3, 2022
Searching for a girl whose father is owner of petrol pump.— Hunbal Qureshi (@hunbal_here) June 3, 2022
Government increased the petroleum prices by Rs. 30— shahbaz Gill Fans club (@shahbazgillpti) June 2, 2022
Petrol: 209.86/Litre
Diesel: 204.15/Litre#Petrol #PetrolDieselPrice
👇🏿Le Pakistani👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/SlTQvJEloV
Pakistanis after seeing new petrol prices. #Petrol pic.twitter.com/7U8oPDo098— Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) June 2, 2022
me and the boys after an increase in #petrol price: pic.twitter.com/kcgVlo9TdC— Usama Siddiqui 🇵🇰 (@MUsamaSiddiqui) June 2, 2022
