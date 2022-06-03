Amar Khan’s video of doing tricky stunt goes viral

Lollywood diva Amar Khan's fame skyrocketed when her massive fan following was introduced to her amazing dancing skills and successful acting endeavours.

Now, the Bela Pur Ki Dayan star gave an insight into the hard work that goes behind the scene of film shooting she aced her stunts to perfection in the latest viral BTS video.

Taking to Instagram, Amar penned a heartfelt note where she reveals the struggle and how she managed to learn a tricky stunt in just a few days for her movie.

"“Hawaon me urna itna Asan nahi” ‼️and doing first such ariel stunt by an actress is something I’m proud of!????

So technically in Pakistan we still go the jugaari and desi way their are no resources,machineries and hydraulics to hang an actor for such stunts.Its just a belt,few screws and your Mother’s prayers which keeps you safe."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

"But thanks to the rigorous training,holding and balancing techniques by our Action Director (Shah ji )whose crew of 15 boys would hold the rope for hours while I was hung and would give my shot up in the air. We shot this song in 4-5 days which meant got almost 10 hours everyday you are up in the air. Cant go to the loo,not drink or eat much.And then on Big screen the song passes so smoothly and fast with in 4 minutes."

"Enjoy the Bts of Dum mastam and also huge love to @ehteshamuddin.official bhai for doing everything himself before me and being an absolute strength. Will release this cinematic accomplishment of song soon digitally composed by @azaanskhn sung by nastahakhan @alitariqmusic Video courtsey the fab ", captioned Amar.

On the work front, Amar Khan made her debut with the film Dum Mastam opposite Imran Ashraf. The film is directed by maestro Ehteshamuddin and penned by Amar Khan.

Produced by Adnan Siddiqui and Akhtar Hasnain for Cereal Entertainment, and distributed by HUM Films, it was release on Eid ul Fitr 2022.