Pakistani celebrities react to fuel price hike
Pakistanis have been battling hyperinflation relentlessly but all the effortless have proven futile as the alarming increase in fuel prices has taken a turn for worse.
Now, the prices have climbed to Rs209.86 per litre for petrol and Rs204.15 per litre for diesel. The government increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre on Thursday.
The masses and celebrities have taken to the internet to react to the news and needless to say, they are not happy with the government's recent inflation announcements. Some have taken refuge with memes and humour while others have been ranting about the rising inflation.
Faysal Qureshi, Rabia Butt, Samina Peerzada and many more shared their two cents regarding the fuel price hike.
ہم بہت غلط سمت میں جارہے ہیں۔واحد حل انتخابات ہیں۔ #آزاد منصفانہ فوری انتخابات— Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) June 2, 2022
Just had the car tank filled.. FOR RS 10,000!! How are ppl going to do this ? ????????— Khadijah Shah (@khadijah_shah) June 2, 2022
Most of the folks who used to scream at Rs 10 price increases, complaining that the poor have been crushed by PTI, are so quiet right now. This new price hike is at Rs 60 now! Wow. What happened? Cat got your tongue? Shameless lot! ????????#rs60— Rohail Hyatt ???????? (@rohailhyatt) June 2, 2022
