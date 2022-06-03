Pakistani celebrities react to fuel price hike
Web Desk
05:43 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Source: Fayal Quraishi / Rabia Butt (Instagram)
Share

Pakistanis have been battling hyperinflation relentlessly but all the effortless have proven futile as the alarming increase in fuel prices has taken a turn for worse.

Now, the prices have climbed to Rs209.86 per litre for petrol and Rs204.15 per litre for diesel. The government increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre on Thursday.

The masses and celebrities have taken to the internet to react to the news and needless to say, they are not happy with the government's recent inflation announcements. Some have taken refuge with memes and humour while others have been ranting about the rising inflation.

Faysal Qureshi, Rabia Butt, Samina Peerzada and many more shared their two cents regarding the fuel price hike.

pakistani-celebrities-react-to-fuel-price-hike-1654257148-5821.jpeg

