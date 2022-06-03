Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold video in Dubai swimming pool goes viral
07:15 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Share
Lollywood diva Anoushay Abbasi has left her fans stunned with new bold video she shared on her social media account.
Abbasi is setting on the fire with sizzling clicks and bold video as she document her travel diaries enthusiastically.
The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared her new bold video in a swimming pool during her stay in Dubai.
View this post on Instagram
Anoushay and Anzela Abbasi spotted dancing at a ... 03:29 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Lollywood divas Anoushay and Anzela Abbasi are setting on the fire with sizzling clicks and bold video as they document ...
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz inaugurates Gwadar Eastbay Expressway08:47 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
- Laila Zuberi talks 'good and bad' about Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat08:20 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
- First high performance Tennis training camp inaugurated in Lahore07:42 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Sajal Aly leaves fans thrilled with teaser of ‘Tum Ho To'05:15 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022