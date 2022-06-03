Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed and Nimra Bucha spotted at Ms Marvel premiere

Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed and Nimra Bucha sparkled on the red carpet as the cast and crew of Ms.Marvel premiered their upcoming show.

Even though, the Load Wedding actor's participation and character in the series was kept mum by Marvel, fans were delighted to see her.

Dressed in a blue dress and black sequinned bodice, Hayat was one of many Pakistanis present at the event. Veteran actress Samina Ahmed was also at the premiere and was dressed to nines in a gorgeous black and antique gold silk sari.

Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy also attended the premiere of her series alongside Ms Marvel co-creator Sana Amanat and Marvel powerhouse Victoria Alonso.

Prior to the event, the director of the show Chinoy took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note where she got candid about dreams coming true and Pakistani stars dazzling at the red carpet of one of the most prestigious franchises.

Earlier last year, Ahmed, Fawad Khan and Nimra Bucha were reported to join the cast of the superhero series. Khan and Hayat characters haven't made it to any of the trailers or snippets shared by the show creators on Marvel Studio and Ms. Marvel's official social media handle.

The cast includes Aramis Knight, Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Mohan Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Bucha, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Travina Springer, Laurel Marsden, Laith Nakli, Khan and Azhra Usman.