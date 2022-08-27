Shoaib Malik donates KPL prize money to flood victims

07:28 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Shoaib Malik donates KPL prize money to flood victims
Source: Shoaib Malik (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani all-round cricketer Shoaib Malik has announced he will donate the prize money he won in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season 2 to people of Pakistan affected by the floods.

Taking to Twitter, the 40-year-old star cricketer wrote, “Happy to win another man of the tournament and lift another trophy.”

“I want to dedicate this win to the flood affectees of Pakistan. We all should rise above everything and come together as a nation. I will be donating my winning prize money to the flood affectees,” Malik concluded.

Happy to win another man of the tournament & lift another ????, I want to dedicate this Win to the flood affectees of Pakistan. We all should rise above everything & come together as a nation. I will be donating my wining prize money to the flood affectees ???????? #KheloAazadiSe pic.twitter.com/CYSHNXtwbJ

Earlier, Mirpur Royals beame champions of KPL 2, after rain washed out the final at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. They were declared champions on the basis of finishing higher on the points table.

In a total of six matches, Royals were on top of the list with a total of eight points, whereas Bagh Stallions were second on the table with seven points.

Shoaib Malik reveals his favourite Pakistani ... 04:43 PM | 19 Mar, 2022

Pakistani all-round cricketer Shoaib Malik is a talent powerhouse and his passion for cricket reflects in his game. ...

More From This Category
AFGvSL: Afghanistan opt to field first against ...
06:56 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Virat Kohli wins hearts with his sweet gesture ...
05:58 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
SCCI assures all-out support to PFF NC for ...
04:05 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif’s decision is ‘game-changer ...
03:42 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
First day matches decided in Sports Board Punjab ...
03:16 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan debuts as music composer in ...
06:28 PM | 27 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shoaib Malik donates KPL prize money to flood victims
07:28 PM | 27 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr