Shoaib Malik donates KPL prize money to flood victims
Pakistani all-round cricketer Shoaib Malik has announced he will donate the prize money he won in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season 2 to people of Pakistan affected by the floods.
Taking to Twitter, the 40-year-old star cricketer wrote, “Happy to win another man of the tournament and lift another trophy.”
“I want to dedicate this win to the flood affectees of Pakistan. We all should rise above everything and come together as a nation. I will be donating my winning prize money to the flood affectees,” Malik concluded.
Happy to win another man of the tournament & lift another ????, I want to dedicate this Win to the flood affectees of Pakistan. We all should rise above everything & come together as a nation. I will be donating my wining prize money to the flood affectees ???????? #KheloAazadiSe pic.twitter.com/CYSHNXtwbJ
— Shoaib Malik ???????? (@realshoaibmalik) August 26, 2022
Earlier, Mirpur Royals beame champions of KPL 2, after rain washed out the final at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. They were declared champions on the basis of finishing higher on the points table.
In a total of six matches, Royals were on top of the list with a total of eight points, whereas Bagh Stallions were second on the table with seven points.
