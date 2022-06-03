Sajal Aly leaves fans thrilled with teaser of ‘Tum Ho To'
Web Desk
05:15 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Sajal Aly leaves fans thrilled with teaser of ‘Tum Ho To'
Source: Sajal Aly (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Sajal Ali and heartthrob Shehzad Roy have collaborated for an upcoming project and needless to say, the fans are hyped up to know what's in store from their favorite stars

Titled, "Tum Ho To", the details are currently being kept under wraps but the release date has been confirmed and it is sooner than we thought.

Taking to Instagram, the Aangan star teased fans with a new teaser. "Tum Ho To - A tale of love, ambition and support beyond boundaries", captioned the Yeh Dil Mera actor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

On the work front, Sajal Aly has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.

'Tum Ho To' - Sajal Aly and Shehzad Roy's ... 04:17 PM | 1 Jun, 2022

Pakistani heartthrob Shehzad Roy and Lollywood diva Sajal Ali have collaborated for an upcoming project and needless to ...

More From This Category
Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold video in Dubai ...
07:15 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Pakistani celebrities react to fuel price hike
05:43 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed and Nimra Bucha ...
06:28 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas' new bold photos take internet by ...
04:00 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Amar Khan’s video of doing tricky stunt goes ...
04:45 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Laila Zuberi talks 'good and bad' about Mahira ...
08:20 PM | 3 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold video in Dubai swimming pool goes viral
07:15 PM | 3 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr