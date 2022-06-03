Sajal Aly leaves fans thrilled with teaser of ‘Tum Ho To'

Lollywood diva Sajal Ali and heartthrob Shehzad Roy have collaborated for an upcoming project and needless to say, the fans are hyped up to know what's in store from their favorite stars

Titled, "Tum Ho To", the details are currently being kept under wraps but the release date has been confirmed and it is sooner than we thought.

Taking to Instagram, the Aangan star teased fans with a new teaser. "Tum Ho To - A tale of love, ambition and support beyond boundaries", captioned the Yeh Dil Mera actor.

On the work front, Sajal Aly has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.