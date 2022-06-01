'Tum Ho To' - Sajal Aly and Shehzad Roy's upcoming project all set for release

Pakistani heartthrob Shehzad Roy and Lollywood diva Sajal Ali have collaborated for an upcoming project and needless to say, the fans are hyped up to know what's in store.

Titled, "Tum Ho To", the details are currently being kept under wraps but the release date has been confirmed and it is sooner than we thought.

Taking to Instagram, the Yeh Dil Mera star teased fans with the crossover between singer Shehzad Roy and actor Sajal Aly. The caption included the hashtags #WorkingWomen #TumHoTo #4thJune" and actor and director Faisal Qureshi was tagged as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

On the work front, Sajal Aly has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.