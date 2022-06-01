'Tum Ho To' - Sajal Aly and Shehzad Roy's upcoming project all set for release
Web Desk
04:17 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
'Tum Ho To' - Sajal Aly and Shehzad Roy's upcoming project all set for release
Source: Sajal Aly (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani heartthrob Shehzad Roy and Lollywood diva Sajal Ali have collaborated for an upcoming project and needless to say, the fans are hyped up to know what's in store.

Titled, "Tum Ho To", the details are currently being kept under wraps but the release date has been confirmed and it is sooner than we thought.

Taking to Instagram, the Yeh Dil Mera star teased fans with the crossover between singer Shehzad Roy and actor Sajal Aly. The caption included the hashtags #WorkingWomen #TumHoTo #4thJune" and actor and director Faisal Qureshi was tagged as well. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

On the work front, Sajal Aly has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.

Sajal's healing words for Ahad's ailing aunt win ... 11:15 PM | 24 May, 2022

One of the most sought after former couple of the Pakistani film and drama industry, Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir, may ...

More From This Category
Sunny Leone’s new video goes viral
04:40 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari celebrate ...
03:34 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
Anoushay and Anzela Abbasi set internet on fire ...
03:12 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
Condolences pour in after known Indian singer KK ...
02:25 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
Ayesha Omar’s new sizzling photos at beach go ...
02:00 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
Mathira's new bold photos at beach set internet ...
06:39 PM | 31 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sunny Leone’s new video goes viral
04:40 PM | 1 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr