'Tum Ho To' - Sajal Aly and Shehzad Roy's upcoming project all set for release
Share
Pakistani heartthrob Shehzad Roy and Lollywood diva Sajal Ali have collaborated for an upcoming project and needless to say, the fans are hyped up to know what's in store.
Titled, "Tum Ho To", the details are currently being kept under wraps but the release date has been confirmed and it is sooner than we thought.
Taking to Instagram, the Yeh Dil Mera star teased fans with the crossover between singer Shehzad Roy and actor Sajal Aly. The caption included the hashtags #WorkingWomen #TumHoTo #4thJune" and actor and director Faisal Qureshi was tagged as well.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Sajal Aly has been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.
Sajal's healing words for Ahad's ailing aunt win ... 11:15 PM | 24 May, 2022
One of the most sought after former couple of the Pakistani film and drama industry, Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir, may ...
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz woos foreign investors at Pakistan-Turkey Business Council05:00 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
-
-
- PTI moves Supreme Court for holding 'peaceful protest' in capital03:51 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
- Anoushay and Anzela Abbasi set internet on fire with new bold photos03:12 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022