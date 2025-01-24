Pakistan’s three players named in ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its Men’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024, with three Pakistani players securing a spot. The selected players include young opener Saim Ayub, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, and all-rounder Haris Rauf.

The team also features four Sri Lankan players, with Charith Asalanka named captain. Alongside Asalanka, Kusal Mendis takes the wicketkeeping role, while batsman Pathum Nissanka and spinner Wanindu Hasaranga also make the squad.

Additionally, Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmat Omarzai, and A.M. Ghaznifar have been included in the playing XI.

Interestingly, players from cricketing powerhouses like India, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Bangladesh have not found a place in this year’s team, sparking a debate over the selection criteria.